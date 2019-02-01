English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Ekta Kapoor Names Her Son Ravie Kapoor After Father Jeetendra, Bollywood Showers Love
Congratulations are in order for TV mogul Ekta Kapoor as she welcomes a baby boy via surrogacy. She has named her newborn son Ravie Kapoor after her father and veteran actor Jeetendra.
A file photo of Ekta Kapoor.
Congratulations are in order for TV mogul Ekta Kapoor. Following in the footsteps of younger brother Tusshar, Ekta welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy. She has named her newborn son Ravie Kapoor after her father and veteran actor Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.
"By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added to my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me," Ekta said in a statement.
"Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to, but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today, I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother," she added.
The news came out on Thursday and since then, Bollywood celebs have been showing love for Ekta and her newborn son Ravie. Nimrat Kaur and Hansal Mehta welcomed her to "parenthood", Karan Johar declares that Yash and Roohi have found their new best friend.
Karan wrote, "To my soul connect mate in so many different ways! I love you and and am so so happy for you !! Yash and Roohi send love to Their aunt and their new best friend Ravie!"
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also took to Twitter to congratulate Ekta. He wrote, "And this is the most heartening news this morning. Many congratulations Ekta. Welcome to the world and joy of parenting. God bless your baby with good health and lots of masti."
Thanking Dr Nandita Palshetkar, who guided the producer throughout the process, posted her statement on Instagram. The post reads, "Ekta Kapoor came to me some years back to become a mother. We tried to help her get pregnant with multiple cycles of intrauterine insemination (IUI) and also multiple cycles of In vitro fertilisation (IVF). But we were unsuccessful."
"Hence, we had to take help of the technique of surrogacy which we performed nine months back at our Bloom IVF centre. Nine months later, she has achieved success with the birth of a child on Sunday," the post continued.
Tusshar became a single father, opting for surrogacy in the year 2016 and even inspired Karan Johar to go for the same. Now his sister Ekta has opted for the procedure, joining the brigade of single mothers in Bollywood.
