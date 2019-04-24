English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ekta Kapoor 'Not Forgiving' Mona Singh for Not Starring in Kavach Season 2
Mona Singh starred in the first season of Kavach, but couldn't make time for the second season.
Television's Jassi aka Mona Singh, who played the lead role in the supernatural drama Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, will not be seen in the second season of the show.
Producer Ekta Kapoor recently shared the promo of the second season of the show. Kavach 2 is a supernatural show which will be released on a digital platform and the show's makers have already given a sneak peek into the star cast of the show.
The first promo of the supernatural series received a tremendous response from the audience. And with this, it was also clear that Kavach 2 will not have Mona Singh in the lead role. It will be Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh who will be playing the lead role in Kavach 2.
Mona Singh, who is currently seen in the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, couldn’t do the show due to her busy schedule. And it seems not just fans, but even Ekta Kapoor is upset over this fact. This is quite visible from Ekta's recent tweet on social media, where she wrote, "Coming soon on @colorstv season 2 KAWACH (p.s. I'm not forgiving u easily @monajsingh for not doing this one but it's #kehnekohumsafarhain gain so what can I say) @chloejferns @deepikasingh150 @colorstv @balajitelefilmslimited."
Ekta and Mona share more than an actor-producer relationship. A scroll through Ekta's social media page will tell you that Mona is almost like family and is seen at almost every celebration of the Kapoor family.
Kavach 2 will see TV actor Namik Pauk in the lead role opposite Deepika Singh. A source close to the TV show added that the actors have already shot for the mahurat scene at a Shiva temple in Naigaon.
