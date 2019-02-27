English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ekta Kapoor on Being a Mother: You are Just Dealing with Various Kinds of Guilt
Ekta Kapoor announced her son Ravie’s birth on January 31.
A file photo of Ekta Kapoor.
Loading...
The latest to become a mother to a baby boy who she named Ravie after her legendary father Jeetendra Ravi Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor says being a mother means dealing with guilt all the time.
On when she found out that was she was about to become a mum through surrogacy, she told Zoom, “When I knew that the surrogate had conceived and it was on June 7. On my birthday I got to know. I was a bit overwhelmed. I was like 'Okay this is happening. This is going to be a huge responsibility.
“I just wrote a show out which is going to be with an A-list Bollywood actress. It's called Mentalhood. It's about motherhood and every time we did the scripting about the Momzillas and the pressure you go through, the guilt you go through, tiger moms, helicopter moms, I was constantly feeling overwhelmed. But now I have realised that I have a lot of guilt even now,” she added.
Talking about the pressures of being a single working mother, she said, “I think the first thing you think as a mother is guilt. I don't think anyone would say that so openly. I am at work, I am feeling guilty, when I am at home, there is a lot of guilt about not completing the things that I used to normally do. So you are just dealing with various kinds of guilt. Then it's responsibility and third is a feeling that there's someone there that you want to see grow. It's a bit confusing at this moment.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
On when she found out that was she was about to become a mum through surrogacy, she told Zoom, “When I knew that the surrogate had conceived and it was on June 7. On my birthday I got to know. I was a bit overwhelmed. I was like 'Okay this is happening. This is going to be a huge responsibility.
“I just wrote a show out which is going to be with an A-list Bollywood actress. It's called Mentalhood. It's about motherhood and every time we did the scripting about the Momzillas and the pressure you go through, the guilt you go through, tiger moms, helicopter moms, I was constantly feeling overwhelmed. But now I have realised that I have a lot of guilt even now,” she added.
Talking about the pressures of being a single working mother, she said, “I think the first thing you think as a mother is guilt. I don't think anyone would say that so openly. I am at work, I am feeling guilty, when I am at home, there is a lot of guilt about not completing the things that I used to normally do. So you are just dealing with various kinds of guilt. Then it's responsibility and third is a feeling that there's someone there that you want to see grow. It's a bit confusing at this moment.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Despacito Becomes Most Watched Video on YouTube, Has Record-Smashing Six Billion Views
- Kim Jong Un Stops for Smoke Break In China Before Meeting Donald Trump in Vietnam
- Avengers Endgame: Kevin Feige Explains Why the Title of the Infinity War Sequel Was a 'Spoiler'
- Guess Who Defeated Selena Gomez on Instagram to Become the Most Followed Woman
- Indian Air Force Mirage-2000: All You Need to Know About the Fighter Jet Used for Surgical Strikes 2.0
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results