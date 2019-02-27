LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ekta Kapoor on Being a Mother: You are Just Dealing with Various Kinds of Guilt

Ekta Kapoor announced her son Ravie’s birth on January 31.

News18.com

Updated:February 27, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
Ekta Kapoor on Being a Mother: You are Just Dealing with Various Kinds of Guilt
A file photo of Ekta Kapoor.
The latest to become a mother to a baby boy who she named Ravie after her legendary father Jeetendra Ravi Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor says being a mother means dealing with guilt all the time.

On when she found out that was she was about to become a mum through surrogacy, she told Zoom, “When I knew that the surrogate had conceived and it was on June 7. On my birthday I got to know. I was a bit overwhelmed. I was like 'Okay this is happening. This is going to be a huge responsibility.

“I just wrote a show out which is going to be with an A-list Bollywood actress. It's called Mentalhood. It's about motherhood and every time we did the scripting about the Momzillas and the pressure you go through, the guilt you go through, tiger moms, helicopter moms, I was constantly feeling overwhelmed. But now I have realised that I have a lot of guilt even now,” she added.

Talking about the pressures of being a single working mother, she said, “I think the first thing you think as a mother is guilt. I don't think anyone would say that so openly. I am at work, I am feeling guilty, when I am at home, there is a lot of guilt about not completing the things that I used to normally do. So you are just dealing with various kinds of guilt. Then it's responsibility and third is a feeling that there's someone there that you want to see grow. It's a bit confusing at this moment.”



