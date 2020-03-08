Ekta Kapoor Opens up on Being a Single Parent to Her Son Ravie

Film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor is one of the most powerful people in the entertainment industry today. With many acclaimed films and some extremely popular TV shows to her credit, Ekta is also known for being a proud single mother of her son Ravie.

Ekta recently opened up about her decision to welcome Ravie through surrogacy. “I had stored my eggs when I was 36. Had a calling for a long time I don’t know what was it. I don’t know I thought I might get married, might not. Very late, if it happens. Or it may never happen because I am not gonna do anything just for the sake of it. I have always been such a nonconformist, there was no way I would (conform to marriage),” she told Pinkvilla.

Ekta also opened up about her brother Tusshar Kapoor's decision to have a child via surrogacy. “And then one day we got to know my brother wants to do it. And he’s done it! And he’s come and told us and he’s done it. ‘I’ll be a single father’. Now both my parents are looking gobsmacked,” she said.

Ekta further shared that seeing her brother parent his son Laksshya made her gain confidence and helped her choose single-parenthood. She also said that Ravie and Laksshya have helped her and Tusshar's parents, legendary actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, become different people.

