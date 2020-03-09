Ekta Kapoor Opens up on Experiencing Sexism on Sets

Producer-director Ekta Kapoor, who is known to have turned the face of the Indian TV soaps since the '90s, recently opened about being a target of sexism in a male-dominated industry.

Her work and productions still make noise years after going off-air, and her actors got established with her roles. Still Ekta remarks that her own journey was certainly not a bed of roses.

Talking about her initial years, she said in an interview with Pinkvilla, “I was like there has been a history of male producers, directors on the set who abuse constantly and they are constantly losing their temper. I used to be assertive. From having rumours about me breaking my mobile to breaking table, me doing some seriously whacked out stuff I had everything. From my tika to my rings, to make me sound like an alpha b***h, I was out there presented like this freak of nature. I mean you have to scared of me because I was doing something which was clearly my job."

She added, "I was working with so many men initially and just being assertive was becoming a problem. So, I was like I need this done. And of course, I had become caricaturish ‘she wants her things done, she thinks no end of herself'."

However, Ekta says she brought things into play on her own despite the talk that went behind her back. She said, "Sexism to the point of not taking instructions from a woman was almost mandated or b******g her out because guess what she thinks no end of herself. I am like okay then just do the job and I’ll be okay with you."

Apart from backing popular TV soaps such as Kasautii Zindagi Kayy, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Naagin among others, Ekta has also produced content films such as The Dirty Picture, Judgementall Hai Kya and Dream Girl among various others.

