Ekta Kapoor Pays Visit to Sidhhivinayak Temple with Son Ravie, Offers Prayers from Outside

As soon as Unlock 1 began after the nationwide lockdown spanning over two-and-a-half months, B-Towners have started stepping out of their homes for fresh air.

Ekta Kapoor paid a visit to Sidhhivinayak temple in Mumbai, which is closed. Ekta offered prayers from outside along with her son Ravie on her birthday on Sunday. The producer shared photos of her temple visit on Instagram.

She also shared two videos -- one of a television set outside the temple for devotees to stream the darshan. The other was that of the closed shrine. ‘Darshan from outside’, she wrote over the video, followed by heart and folded hand emojis.

Earlier in the week, Kapoor's show Triple X, which is based on the lives of army personnel, was at the centre of controversies. Many on social media were not happy with the show's content.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau has also lodged a complaint against the makers of the show at the Khar police station in Mumbai.

Ekta Kapoor responded to the cyber threats she has been receiving since some days through a statement. She said, "As an individual and as an organisation we are deeply respectful towards Indian army. Their contribution to our well being and security is immense. Yes, we shall readily tender an unconditional apology if such a demand comes from any bonafide army institution. But we won’t bow down to uncivilised cyber bullying and rape threats by random elements.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in Mumbai's Marine Drive on Sunday with husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. However, many social media users trolled the power couple for wearing breathing masks occasionally during the family outing.

