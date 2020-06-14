Ekta Kapoor Posts One-Week-Old Conversation With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Not Fair, My Baby'

Ekta Kapoor recently took to Instagram to reveal an interesting anecdote from her popular show Pavitra Rishta, which catapulted Sushant Singh Rajput, a smalltown boy, into almost overnight fame.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34. The actor was reportedly found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police.

As the actor bid adieu to the world, Ekta re-shared the memory on Twitter alongside a screengrab of Sushant's comment on her Instagram post, which featured short clips of romantic moments between Sushant and his former co-actor Ankita Lokhande.

In the post, Ekta mentioned that initially, the creators did not agree to cast the Kai Po Che star as the show's main lead. And, it was her who convinced them.

Sushant was quick to reply to the post, "And I’m forever grateful to you ma’am." (sic)



Now, Ekta has shared the screenshot of Sushant's comment by tweeting, "Not fair Sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby!" (sic)