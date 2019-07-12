Ekta Kapoor Puts Out Cheeky Tweet, Erica Fernandes Wins Internet in Bridal Avatar
Ekta Kapoor has put out a tweet that describes her current mental state as a film producer. Erica Fernandes fans are gushing over her new look.
Ekta Kapoor and her team of Judgementall Hai Kya are facing the brunt of media after its leading lady Kangana Ranaut engaged in an ugly brawl with a journalist during a promotional event of the film. With all the chaos happening around her the producer took to Twitter to post a cheeky tweet, apparently venting out her frustration.
Elsewhere, Deepika Padukone is having fun on the sets of Kabir Khan's '83. In the television space, Erica Fernandes who plays Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor produced hit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is winning the internet with her bridal avatar and fans can't have enough of her.
Scroll down for more from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Ekta Kapoor on Wednesday apologised for Kangana Ranaut's spat with a PTI journalist during a promotional event of her upcoming film JudgeMentall Hai Kya. As the issue refuses to die down, Ekta on Friday appeared to vent her frustration out on Twitter when she tweeted, "Can we pls (please) go back to d (the) original title, suits d (the) film better!"
Read: Ekta Kapoor Wants Her Film to Go Back to Original Title, Says 'I've Gone Mental'
On Thursday, '83 director Kabir Khan's wife, actress and television personality Mini Mathur, took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of their daughter Sairah with film's leading lady Deepika Padukone. In the photo, Sairah can be seen in Deepika's arm as they happily pose for the camera.
Read: First Photo of Deepika Padukone from the Sets of Kabir Khan's '83 is Breaking the Internet
In a new set of turns and twists in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna Sharma (Erica Fernandes) ties the knot with Mr Rishabh Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover), instead of Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan). While the twist has given fans a major shock, Erica did not leave a chance to flaunt her bridal look through social media and fans can't stop gushing over her regal look.
Read: Erica Fernandes Dons Bridal Avatar for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Internet Can't Get Enough of It
Indian rap star Badshah has broken a world record with his new number, Paagal, dethroning the popular South Korean band BTS, by crossing 75 million-plus views in 24 hours. Within minutes of its release, the song--an all-out rhythmic pop banger--became a viral sensation and with over 75 million views on the video, the Indian rapper dethroned American singer Taylor Swift and BTS' Boy with Luv.
Read: Rapper Badshah Dethrones Taylor Swift, K-Pop Band BTS on YouTube With 7.5 Crore Views in 24 Hours
Recently, Forbes released its annual Celebrity 100 list and it is topped by American singer Taylor Swift. The list features the world’s highest-earning entertainers of the year. Interestingly, the list has six actors from Avengers: Endgame--the highest grossing film of all time. Leaving behind all Marvel actors like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson among others, Chris Hemsworth was placed at the 24th position with $76.4 million.
Read: Chris Hemsworth Beats Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson in Forbes’ Top 100 Celebrity List
Also read: Here's How Iron Man aka Tony Stark Will be a Part of MCU's Phase 4 After His Death
