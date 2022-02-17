Ekta Kapoor Reiterates Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp And Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Are Different

The 15th season of the reality shows Bigg Boss ended a few weeks back and many of us have been missing the daily dose of entertainment that the show had been providing. But you will not have to wait for the next season of Bigg Boss to slide back into entertainment mode as Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp is just around the corner. The reality show, which will mark actress Kangana Ranaut’s OTT debut as a host, is all set to premiere on MX Player and Ekta’s digital platform ALTBalaji. Ekta is keeping no stone unturned to promote Lock Upp.

While the overall concept of the show has not been revealed yet, what we know is that there will be 16 participants who will be locked up in some kind of jail with Kangana overlooking their affairs. The trailer of the reality show was also recently released.

While the teasers and the trailer of Lock Upp suggest something on the same lines as Bigg Boss, Ekta denied any similarities between the two in a press conference in Delhi. Later, talking to Etimes about comparisons made between her show and Bigg Boss, the producer said, “This is a captive reality in which all captive realities throughout the world are compared to one another. It’s like asking if you’ve ever been afraid when one soap show was compared to another. There will be ten shows, all of which will tell the same story according to people. They’ve all worked on their own differences, though.” She went on to say that despite all the things people say and the constant comparisons, reality and original captive reality will also have their differences.

“Aap dekhiye kitna alag hoga (You will see how different it is),” she concluded. According to Karan Bedi, CEO of MX Player, not only Kangana Ranaut will decide the fate of the participants, but the users will also be a part of the experience. “There has been a lot of psychological research on the difference between being held captive in a house and being held captive in a situation where there is an obvious power dynamic. The power dynamic will manifest itself in some way. This is the show where the audience may actually participate," he said.

While the confirmed list of contestants is yet to be released, there are reports suggesting Shehnaaz Gill, Anushka Sen, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are likely to appear in the show.

Lock Upp is all set to premiere on February 27.

