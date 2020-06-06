Ekta Kapoor Responds To 'Triple X' Controversy, Says 'Won’t Bow Down To Bullying'

One of India's leading TV and film producers, Ekta Kapoor has responded to the cyber threats she has been receiving since some days. In a statement, she said, "As an individual and as an organisation we are deeply respectful towards Indian army. Their contribution to our well being and security is immense. Yes, we shall readily tender an unconditional apology if such a demand comes from any bonafide army institution. But we won’t bow down to uncivilised cyber bullying and rape threats by random elements.”

Earlier in the week, Kapoor's show Triple X, which is based on the lives of army personnel, was at the centre of controversies. Many on social media were not happy with the show's content.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau has also lodged a complaint against the makers of the show at the Khar police station in Mumbai.

Raising strong objection to the web series, Martyrs Welfare Foundation (MWF) chairman Major TC Rao said that army soldiers sacrifice their lives for the country, but the series' producer and director have depicted that armymen's wives are intimate with other men at home when their husbands are away serving on the borders. "This content is highly objectionable and it could demoralise our armed forces," he said.

"Triple X-2 also has scenes where uniforms of military men, having symbols of Ashoka statue and Taj are torn apart. This is an insult to our armed forces and military personnel," Rao said.

MWF member Major SN Rao said "In a state like Haryana having representation of over 3.70 lakh army soldiers. This is an insult to them and ex-armymen like us. If Ekta Kapoor will not remove the objectionable scenes from the web series, we will intensify our agitation."

Rajender Kumar, SHO of Palam Vihar police station, confirmed receiving a complaint in this regard and said the matter is under investigation.

There were also reports that the makers have agreed to remove the controversial scenes from the show.

(With inputs from agencies)