1-MIN READ

Ekta Kapoor Reveals Her 'Fave Complex Character' And It's Not Tulsi Virani

Image of Ekta Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram

Image of Ekta Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram

Ekta Kapoor revealed that her favourite complex character is Amaira from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
Producer Ekta Kapoor has given many memorable on-screen characters. She has now revealed her favourite complex character. After successful first two seasons, the romantic drama series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is going to be back with the third season.

Ekta took to her social media to post the introductory video of Amaira (played by actress Aditi Vasudev) from her digital show. She captioned her post: "Amaira - My fav complex character! Thrill issues kicks on d surface ‘ v f#*cked up'...but as d layers open d obsession unfolds she is d stark reality of someone with mental health issues ...she garbs her vulnerability with nonchalance!"

"I'm thankful to so many female writers (with d fear sounding gender-biased) who r etching these wonderful greys in women ! U alllllll r faaaaab!"


The series will show how Rohit and Amaira's chemistry unfolds and how it fits into the proportion with other characters, especially Ananya and Poonam.

The third season of this franchise will stream from June 6 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

