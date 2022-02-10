Ekta Kapoor Reveals She Casted Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin 6 After Watching Her On Bigg Boss 15 Clips

While television buffs are waiting with bated breath for Naagin 6 that features Bigg Boss 15 winner as the shape shifting serpent, the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor has revealed how she finalised Tejasswi as for the lead role. During a recent interview, Ekta admitted that she auditioned several actors for the lead role in the upcoming sixth season of Naagin, and ended up casting a person she had never met and didn’t even audition.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the renowned film and tv producer shared that she signed eventual Bigg Boss winner Tejasswi Prakash while she was still competing on the reality show. She finalised the actress based only on the clips she had seen floating around online.

Ekta shared, “So, I saw Tejasswi in the show, we spoke to her manager, and we signed her with the manager who assured us that she will be on. Before this also we had seen her, but on the show I just liked her so much. I don’t see too much of Bigg Boss honestly, but the clippings are all over Instagram and you watch it.”

“I think she is a very attractive young girl, there is something in her eyes. Honestly I have never met her except for in the show (Bigg Boss 15) and when I gave her a narration now (for Naagin 6),” she added.

On being asked if the rumours of her having tested 55 actors for the role are true, Ekta said that it would be ‘immodest’ of her to confirm that. The 46-year-old producer said that she was ‘in a jam’ as the actors she wanted were all ‘busy doing web shows or movies’. “So yes, there was this process where we went through a lot of faces, but it would be a little immodest for me to say that I auditioned 55 faces and I rejected 55 faces. But there was this spark that we wanted and couldn’t find it till we found Tejasswi,” said Ekta.

During the interview, Ekta confessed that she is sure that she will be ‘trolled’ or introducing a pandemic plot in the upcoming supernatural show Naagin 6, but wants to approach it with ’empathy’.

“Honestly, I was very sure I would get trolled. Like there was not even a moment that I thought that I wouldn’t get trolled. Actually a friend of mine had given me this idea, and she had told me that we don’t in India make fiction stories on real life incidents well, for example a Titanic came out of a real incident. So while the pandemic is probably something that everyone will do it – the Netflix’s of the world and Amazon will do these large billion dollar shows – we are witnessing history,” said Ekta.

The first season of Naagin was aired in 2015.It featured featured actors such as Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead roles.

