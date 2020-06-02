Ekta Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar Celebrate Nine-Year Anniversary of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai is one of the most loved shows of Balaji Telefilms and Ekta Kapoor that aired nine years ago. Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's lead pair of a middle-aged couple learning to fall in love is still popular among the audience.

Ekta brought a beautiful concept to life and redefined love in this romantic series. The storyline was considered pathbreaking, so was the success of a non-saas-bahu drama on prime time TV.

The show has completed nine years. Marking its nine-year anniversary, Sakshi, who played the character of Priya, celebrated it by playing the famous song's tune on the portable keyboard. She also shared her experience and fond memories from the show and how she was extremely glad to a part of it.

The show had its re-run on ALTBalaji during this lockdown period. Ram Kapoor shared the poster of the show to mark the anniversary.

Ekta, producer of this widely-loved show, shared on her social media, "a real life moment became a promo:)!post colors launched balika badhu n our exit@from star... zee gave us #pavitrarishta that started d wheels again ! But the coveted 1030 Slot was no longer prime time ! When Sony took d show it was a non dramatic urban show ! D love for@kyunki slot n d fact that non prime time wud b no pressure had us lap@d opportunity! It went on to win love became the top Trp shown d 1030 slot was ours again Thanku NP sir Ajay balvankar sneha Nachi FROM @sonytvofficial ! N Thanku @iamramkapoor #sakshi @sonalijaffar @sufibaby @mitzmm @tanusridgupta @doris @pb1 @balajitelefilmslimited and all cast crew (sic)."

The show also starred Sumona Chakravarti, Mohit Malhotra, Chahatt Khanna and Eva Grover in major roles.

