Ekta Kapoor Shares a Funny Video from Jeetendra's Movie to Show Effects of Beauty Parlours Being Shut

Ekta Kapoor has shared a funny video from veteran actor and her father Jeetendra's film Hatim Tai, showing the effects of beauty parlours being shut during the lockdown.

The video suggests what will happen if girls meet their boyfriends after lockdown. "Faaab! N fav film of my dad in my childhood #hatimtai," Ekta captioned it.

As soon as Ekta shared the video on Instagram, many popular faces for the industry started commenting on the post. From Karishma Tanna, Shamita Shetty to Shefali Jariwala and others just couldn't stop laughing at the video.

Yesterday, Ekta, who is in self-isolation with her son Ravie had shared a video of herself grooving with Ravie on the beats of famous songs. "Dance when u overthink! Dance when ur scared ! Dance cause u don’t know ! Dance if ur a hypochondriac n ur living ur nightmare," she captioned it.

To tackle the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown for 21 days beginning March 25. Some are doing the dishes, working out indoors or brushing up their culinary skills.

