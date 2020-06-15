Ekta Kapoor Shares Balaji Telefilms' Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with Clips from Pavitra Rishta

Much before he became a Bollywood star, Sushant Singh Rajput was a household name thanks to his lead role in Pavitra Rishta. The long-running daily soap by Balaji Telefilms was his big break in showbiz before films happened.

Producer Ekta Kapoor has often spoke about how the show which was launched in June 2009 proved profitable for Balaji Telefilms as well. A few days back she shared a post on Instagram saying that she was convinced Sushant's smile would win hearts, and it did.

A day after his death, Ekta has shared a bunch of photos from happy moments spent with the actor, as well as a compilation of clips from Pavitra Rishta, playing against the famous title track.

"From u being spotted at a prihvi cafe by d balaji team for tv to u becoming India’s brightest star u did it all! We will celebrate u everyday (sic)," Ekta wrote in the tribute post.

As the actor bid adieu to the world, Ekta shared a screengrab of Sushant's comment on her Instagram post from June 2, which featured short clips of romantic moments between Sushant and his former co-actor Ankita Lokhande.

In the post, Ekta mentioned that initially, the creators did not agree to cast the Kai Po Che star as the show's main lead. And, it was she who convinced them. Sushant's reply to the post was, "And I'm forever grateful to you ma'am."

The TV mogul couldn't believe that within a few days of having this conversation, the actor would be no more.