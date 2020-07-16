Ekta Kapoor Shares Kasautii Zindagii Kay Teaser with Karan Patel as Rishabh Bajaj

Ekta Kapoor, on Wednesday, dropped a new teaser of her show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. The promo video presents actor Karan Patel as the new Rishabh Bajaj on the show. In the few seconds clip, Karan is seen walking towards the camera assuring Mr Bajaj will be an intimidating strength in the series.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Ekta penned an interesting caption where she assured fans “everything is just right with Mr. Bajaj as always.”

She wrote, " Swag level...same as before Attitude level...same as before Name - ‘Karan’...same as before... err sorry.. name -‘Rishabh’, same as before!... The name is Bajaj.... Mr. Bajaj! (sic.)”

Karan Patel's wife, actress Ankita Patel wrote in the comments, "Kya Baat Kya Baat” followed by heart-eyes and heart emojis.

It is to be noted that actor Karan Singh Grover essayed the role of Mr. Bajaj before he left the show last year. The new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began airing from Monday, July 13. However, the shoot of the show which began last month after an interlude of three months has once again been put to halt.

This happened after the show’s male protagonist, Anurag Basu played by actor Parth Samthaan, tested positive for Covid-19. Other actors of the show including Karan Patel, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif, Shubhaavi Choksey and Pooja Banerjee took the swab test for Covid-19 and the results have been confirmed negative.