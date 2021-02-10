Ekta Kapoor Shares New Mommy Anita Hassanandani's Adorable Video from Hospital, Welcomes Her to the Club

Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband, corporate professional Rohit Reddy, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Reddy, who got married to Hassanandani in 2013, shared the news on Tuesday night as he posted a picture of the couple on Instagram.

“Oh boy!" he captioned the picture. The 39-year-old actor announced her pregnancy in October last year.

After delivery, Anita's close friend and producer Ekta Kapoor visited the new parents in the hospital and shared a video form the time on social media. Ekta asks Anita, who is lying on the hospital bed, to pose as she makes a video and says, "Congratulations, mujhe bhanja hua hai."

Anita is known for her work on TV shows like Star Plus’ Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and as Colors’ Naagin. She has also featured in Hindi films such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage and Ragini MMS 2.