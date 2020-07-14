Ekta Kapoor Shares Pictures of Good Times with Sushant Singh Rajput One Month After Actor's Death

After Rhea Chakraborty and Mukesh Chhabra, Ekta Kapoor remembered happy moments spent with Sushant Singh Rajput to mark one month since his death. His death by suicide on June 14 came as a rude shock for the film industry.

Ekta, who gave Sushant his big break in television with the show Pavitra Rishta, has been one of the most vocal on social media, reminiscing her association with the actor. On July 14, she shared some unseen pictures of herself with Sushant.

Ekta captioned the collage as, "Rest In Peace sushi!!!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it's u!!!! Love u forever!! (sic)." Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna and ArjunBijlani were among celebs who dropped hearts on her post.

Rhea Chakraborty updated her WhatsApp messenger display picture with a selfie of herself and Sushant. Both of them are seen smiling happily in the candid image.

This is the first time that Rhea has expressed herself in public since Sushant's untimely demise. She had also blocked comments on her social media profile after his death.

She also posted an emotional note on social media, writing, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore..."

Mukesh Chhabra, who directed the late actor's last film, Dil Bechara, took to social media to shares some behind-the-scenes pictures from the film set.

In one of the pictures, Mukesh can be seen fixing Sushant's helmet and instructing him about a scene as they share a hug, while the other one has them arm wrestling. In a few others, they can be seen happily posing for the paparazzi.

