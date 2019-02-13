Ekta Kapoor Shares Special Moment of 'Maasi' Smriti Irani With Her Baby Boy at Naamkaran Ceremony

TV mogul Ekta Kapoor, who recently became mother to a baby boy via surrogacy, hosted the naamkaran ceremony of her son Ravie in Mumbai on Monday. Among the guests who attended the event was union minister Smriti Irani, who shares a special bond with Ekta.Ekta took to Instagram to share a picture of her baby boy with Smriti. She captioned it, "Maaasi special!!!!"To which Smriti replied, "Maasi ka bahut bahut pyar Aur ashirwad. To see you sit in pooja with the little one in your arms, showered with blessings, an outpouring of love, laughter and pure joy around you was a sight to behold. God bless much love."Smriti was at the centre of one of the longest running daily soaps on Indian TV, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which was produced by Ekta. The long years of working together have led to a special bond between Ekta and Smriti, which continues to be strong even after the latter quit acting to dedicate her time to politics.It is no wonder then that Smriti took time out from her ministerial schedule to meet Ekta's newborn.Some time ago, Smriti shared a picture with Ekta, calling her her "therapist, friend and advisor."Last year, Smriti also posted a heartfelt post thanking Ekta and her mother Shobha Kapoor for giving her a footing in the TV industry with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.Ekta, who has produced a number of television daily soaps and films, including Veere Di Wedding, welcomed her baby boy on January 27. Earlier, her brother Tusshar had welcomed his son Lakshay via surrogacy.Her latest television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has also become one of the most loved shows on the Indian television.Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.