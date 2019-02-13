English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ekta Kapoor Shares Special Moment of 'Maasi' Smriti Irani With Her Baby Boy at Naamkaran Ceremony
Smriti Irani took time out from her ministerial schedule to attend the naamkaran ceremony of close friend Ekta Kapoor's newborn son.
Smriti Irani took time out from her ministerial schedule to attend the naamkaran ceremony of close friend Ekta Kapoor's newborn son.
Loading...
TV mogul Ekta Kapoor, who recently became mother to a baby boy via surrogacy, hosted the naamkaran ceremony of her son Ravie in Mumbai on Monday. Among the guests who attended the event was union minister Smriti Irani, who shares a special bond with Ekta.
Ekta took to Instagram to share a picture of her baby boy with Smriti. She captioned it, "Maaasi special!!!!"
To which Smriti replied, "Maasi ka bahut bahut pyar Aur ashirwad. To see you sit in pooja with the little one in your arms, showered with blessings, an outpouring of love, laughter and pure joy around you was a sight to behold. God bless much love."
Smriti was at the centre of one of the longest running daily soaps on Indian TV, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which was produced by Ekta. The long years of working together have led to a special bond between Ekta and Smriti, which continues to be strong even after the latter quit acting to dedicate her time to politics.
It is no wonder then that Smriti took time out from her ministerial schedule to meet Ekta's newborn.
Some time ago, Smriti shared a picture with Ekta, calling her her "therapist, friend and advisor."
Last year, Smriti also posted a heartfelt post thanking Ekta and her mother Shobha Kapoor for giving her a footing in the TV industry with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
Ekta, who has produced a number of television daily soaps and films, including Veere Di Wedding, welcomed her baby boy on January 27. Earlier, her brother Tusshar had welcomed his son Lakshay via surrogacy.
Her latest television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has also become one of the most loved shows on the Indian television.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Ekta took to Instagram to share a picture of her baby boy with Smriti. She captioned it, "Maaasi special!!!!"
To which Smriti replied, "Maasi ka bahut bahut pyar Aur ashirwad. To see you sit in pooja with the little one in your arms, showered with blessings, an outpouring of love, laughter and pure joy around you was a sight to behold. God bless much love."
Smriti was at the centre of one of the longest running daily soaps on Indian TV, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which was produced by Ekta. The long years of working together have led to a special bond between Ekta and Smriti, which continues to be strong even after the latter quit acting to dedicate her time to politics.
It is no wonder then that Smriti took time out from her ministerial schedule to meet Ekta's newborn.
Some time ago, Smriti shared a picture with Ekta, calling her her "therapist, friend and advisor."
Last year, Smriti also posted a heartfelt post thanking Ekta and her mother Shobha Kapoor for giving her a footing in the TV industry with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
Ekta, who has produced a number of television daily soaps and films, including Veere Di Wedding, welcomed her baby boy on January 27. Earlier, her brother Tusshar had welcomed his son Lakshay via surrogacy.
Her latest television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has also become one of the most loved shows on the Indian television.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Backed Myself to Hit a Six After Refusing Single: Karthik
- Lehenga, Sneakers & Swag: Neeti Mohan's Pre-wedding Shoot With Her Stylish Bride's Squad Sets Sister Goals
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- PUBG Effect: How The Popular Battle Royale Game Made Two People Fall in Love
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results