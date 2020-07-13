Ekta Kapoor Shares Teaser of Parth Samthaan's Web Series, Writes Kasautii Zindagii Kay Waiting for it's 'Hero'

Ekta Kapoor wished for speed recovery of Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan as he was found coronavirus positive on Sunday. In her 'get well soon' post for the actor, Ekta shared the teaser of his upcoming web series. The show is expected to be titled Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu and will be streamed on ALTBalaji.

The monochrome teaser, sees Parth as a powerful man who plans to take over the production as well as piracy of films in the entertainment industry. However, he prefers to call himself a 'hero' and not a 'don'.

Sharing the teaser, Ekta wrote, "Get well soon Parth! ‘Kasauti...’ is waiting for its ‘Hero’ ! (sic)."

Samthaan, who plays the leading man Anurag Basu in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show, said he had "mild symptoms" for COVID-19 following which he decided to get tested.

"I have been tested positive for COVID-19... Hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested," he wrote on Instagram.

The 29-year-old actor said he is now under self-quarantine and is in touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance. I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care," he added.

The cast of "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" resumed shooting in June after a hiatus of over three months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Without naming Samthaan, Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms also released a statement, saying a talent from the show has tested positive for COVID-19.