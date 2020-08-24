Ekta Kapoor Shares Video of Foreigners Watching Soaps, Says 'at Lowest Budgets We Create Best Entertainment

TV and film mogul Ekta Kapoor, whose production house Balaji Telefilms has delivered super hit shows like Naagin and Kasautii Zindagii Kay and others, shared a video of foreigners watching her popular daily soaps. In the video, people from UK watch scenes from shows including Naagin, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah among others.

The producer captioned the video, “To all my Indian fellow producers...we are pretty much an enigma for the international soap viewing audience, but these reactions to various soaps by different producers are just so howlarioussss!! Must say, it reminds me of the the time in 2007 when i met the head of Fox TV, Dana Holden and I remember telling her about a ‘Mahasangam’, and her first reaction was “What’s that!?” And I said, “just imagine if all the actors of ‘Dexter’, ‘Prison Break’, ‘Brothers & Sisters’ land up in one set and shoot at one time... she said “well that would be a production nightmare! (sic)’”

She further added, “And I said 'yep exactly and we do it once every 3 months. This is to say that at the lowest of budgets, we manage creating the best possible entertainment for mass India' (sic).”

Currently, Ekta's most popular show is the supernatural series Naagin. The show is now in its 5th season, which was recently launched by Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. Actors Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra are the new leads of the show. Other Naagin alums include Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani among others.