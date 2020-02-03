Ekta Kapoor Showers Love On Smriti Irani's Son

Ekta Kapoor has showered love on Smriti Irani's son Zohr Irani in a throwback photograph the Union Minister of Women and Child Development shared on social media.

Smriti on Sunday shared a throwback photograph of herself holding Zohr when he was a just a toddler. She also shared a picture of a painting made by her son, where he had written "I lob you" on it.

She captioned the image: "Dearest @zohrirani_24 I lob you too. #memories #mybaby."

Ekta, who has worked with Smriti in the longest running TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, commented: "Love him."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law Tulsi Virani, the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. The role of the protagonist Tulsi Virani was played by Smriti.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.