Ekta Kapoor Showers Love On Smriti Irani's Son

On sunday, Smriti shared a throwback photograph of herself holding Zohr when he was a just a toddler.

IANS

Updated:February 3, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
Ekta Kapoor Showers Love On Smriti Irani's Son
Ekta Kapoor has showered love on Smriti Irani's son Zohr Irani in a throwback photograph the Union Minister of Women and Child Development shared on social media.

Smriti on Sunday shared a throwback photograph of herself holding Zohr when he was a just a toddler. She also shared a picture of a painting made by her son, where he had written "I lob you" on it.

She captioned the image: "Dearest @zohrirani_24 I lob you too. #memories #mybaby."

Ekta, who has worked with Smriti in the longest running TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, commented: "Love him."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law Tulsi Virani, the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. The role of the protagonist Tulsi Virani was played by Smriti.

