Ekta Kapoor Takes #SafeHandsChallenge Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Shares Video

Filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor recently took World Health Organisation’s #safehandschallenge, on Thursday, demonstrating the recommended way to wash hands amid the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

Sharing a video of her doing the same, the 44-year-old showed how to scrub the front and back of the hands, fingers and palms. She was nominated for the challenge by her close friend and Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. In her caption, she challenged her fellow colleagues Anita Hassanandani, Rhea Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

“Here it is @smritiiraniofficial I accept ur #safehandschallenge I nominate @anitahassanandani @rheakapoor @imouniroy @divyankatripathidahiya !p.s due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer!n don’t mind d hair it’s my quarantine look (sic)," Ekta wrote in her caption, in her bit to keep clean during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rohit Roy, Huma Qureshi and Smriti Irani lauded Ekta for her move, while Divyanka and Mouni accepted her challenge and took the trail forward.

Ekta has now joined the bandwagon with other celebrities which include names like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan among others who have been urging fans to follow the WHO guidelines wherever necessary, including washing hands and social distancing as part of the self-quarantine.

On Tuesday, actress Deepika Padukone had taken the #SafeHandsChallenge challenge after being nominated for the same by the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Later, on Wednesday, Anushka Sharma took up the challenge and gave a detailed explanation on how to wash hands.

