English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ekta Kapoor Teases Mouni Roy’s Return to Naagin with New Promo Video
The promotional teaser of the upcoming episode hints at the entry of a strange benefactor who will help Bela to take her revenge.
Mouni Roy. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Colors’ blockbuster television show Naagin 3 is expected to have its ‘most dramatic’ twist. Ekta Kapoor, the show’s producer, has shared a promotional video for an upcoming episode with a short note hinting at an unexpected twist in the show. And if the fan theories are to be believed, it’s the return of #QueenofNaagin aka Mouni Roy.
The promotional teaser of the upcoming episode, shared by Ekta with the tagline ‘Intekam ka Punarjanam’, hints at the entry of a strange benefactor who will help Bela to take her revenge. Taking a cue from Ekta’s tweet and the promo video, the new entrant seems to be the favourite among all Naagins, Mouni Roy.
In the video, Sumitra (played by Rakshanda Khan) and Yuvi (Ankit Mohan) are seen pushing Bela (played by Surbhi Jyoti) off the cliff. Bela is then seen gearing up for the revenge, and this revenge is said to be possible only if the past and the future of their worlds combine.
The teaser then hints at a new entry, that of a woman with eyes and lips similar to Mouni’s, who can be rightly called ‘the show’s past’.
Mouni, who has earlier played lead roles in the first and the second season of the Naagin franchise is expected to do a brief role in its third instalment.
After earning fame from TV shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Mouni has also made her mark in Bollywood. Her first movie was Reema Kagti’s Gold, in which she starred opposite Akshay Kumar. Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The promotional teaser of the upcoming episode, shared by Ekta with the tagline ‘Intekam ka Punarjanam’, hints at the entry of a strange benefactor who will help Bela to take her revenge. Taking a cue from Ekta’s tweet and the promo video, the new entrant seems to be the favourite among all Naagins, Mouni Roy.
In the video, Sumitra (played by Rakshanda Khan) and Yuvi (Ankit Mohan) are seen pushing Bela (played by Surbhi Jyoti) off the cliff. Bela is then seen gearing up for the revenge, and this revenge is said to be possible only if the past and the future of their worlds combine.
The teaser then hints at a new entry, that of a woman with eyes and lips similar to Mouni’s, who can be rightly called ‘the show’s past’.
All d #naagin fans ..wear ur seatbelts the craziest finale of d season is coming! dis may Bela is going 2 get help frm a strange benefactor n an unfinished story will reach d most dramatic. End! Ppl who follow d #naagin universe ..SHE IS COMING !!!! #keepguessing #queenofnagins pic.twitter.com/TlKrxkPxFS— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) April 18, 2019
Mouni, who has earlier played lead roles in the first and the second season of the Naagin franchise is expected to do a brief role in its third instalment.
After earning fame from TV shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Mouni has also made her mark in Bollywood. Her first movie was Reema Kagti’s Gold, in which she starred opposite Akshay Kumar. Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria Get Their Glam on at Manish Malhotra's Bash
- Ranveer Singh Learns Tricks of the Trade from Kapil Dev at '83 Sets, See Video
- Dhoni, Faf & Jadhav Recite Famous Movie Dialogues at CSK Event
- Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Are Painfully Philosophical in New Bharat Poster
- Avita Liber NS13A Review: The Best Slim Mainstream Laptop You Have Probably Never Heard of
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results