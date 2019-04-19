Ekta Kapoor Teases Mouni Roy’s Return to Naagin with New Promo Video

All d #naagin fans ..wear ur seatbelts the craziest finale of d season is coming! dis may Bela is going 2 get help frm a strange benefactor n an unfinished story will reach d most dramatic. End! Ppl who follow d #naagin universe ..SHE IS COMING !!!! #keepguessing #queenofnagins pic.twitter.com/TlKrxkPxFS — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) April 18, 2019

Colors’ blockbuster television show Naagin 3 is expected to have its ‘most dramatic’ twist. Ekta Kapoor, the show’s producer, has shared a promotional video for an upcoming episode with a short note hinting at an unexpected twist in the show. And if the fan theories are to be believed, it’s the return of #QueenofNaagin aka Mouni Roy.The promotional teaser of the upcoming episode, shared by Ekta with the tagline ‘Intekam ka Punarjanam’, hints at the entry of a strange benefactor who will help Bela to take her revenge. Taking a cue from Ekta’s tweet and the promo video, the new entrant seems to be the favourite among all Naagins, Mouni Roy.In the video, Sumitra (played by Rakshanda Khan) and Yuvi (Ankit Mohan) are seen pushing Bela (played by Surbhi Jyoti) off the cliff. Bela is then seen gearing up for the revenge, and this revenge is said to be possible only if the past and the future of their worlds combine.The teaser then hints at a new entry, that of a woman with eyes and lips similar to Mouni’s, who can be rightly called ‘the show’s past’.Mouni, who has earlier played lead roles in the first and the second season of the Naagin franchise is expected to do a brief role in its third instalment.After earning fame from TV shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Mouni has also made her mark in Bollywood. Her first movie was Reema Kagti’s Gold, in which she starred opposite Akshay Kumar. Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.