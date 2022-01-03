Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive for Covid, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan and Other Stars Wish Speedy Recovery

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for Covid-19. The 46-year-old informed on Instagram that she has contracted the disease, despite taking all precautions. Recently, B-Towners like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Ekta revealed her Covid positive status in a post on Instagram that read, “Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves." Actress Hina Khan wished Ekta “Speedy recovery," while Shweta Tiwari commented, “Owh.. Take care and get well soon.." Mouni Roy said, “Get well soonest. Lots of love." Actor Vikrant Massey wrote, “Wishing you a speedy recovery! Sending tons of love and hugs."

Earlier on Monday, actor John Abraham had announced the he and wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for Covid. Sharing the news on Instagram Stories on Monday, John said that he came in contact with a Covid positive person three days ago.

He wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had Covid. Priya and I have tested positive for Covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up," he added.

Several other Bollywood actors including Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Shanaya Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and others shared that they tested positive for Covid-19. Last week, actor Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula and cousin Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

