Ekta Kapoor Thanks BTS' RM for His Lovely Reaction to Ek Villain's Humdard Lyrics

The South Korean boy band BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, is a sensation all over the world. They have one of the strongest fan bases who call themselves the ARMY. It is a dream come true for any ARMY member to get a reply from the members of their favourite boy band. This happened with one of the Indian fans of the BTS who wrote an emotional note for the band. The note included some lyrics from the song Humdard from the movie Ek Villain.

Band member RM reacted to the post of the Indian fan on Weverse (a Korean mobile app). The rapper’s reply on the post got viral on social networking sites. It also came to Ekta Kapoor’s notice who was the producer of the film Ek Villain and she soon took to Twitter to thank RM for his reaction. Ekta retweeted a translation of the post by a fan and the rapper’s reaction. She thanked him for showing love to the song.

Thank you, RM of @BTS_twt for showering 💜 love on #EkVillian‘s #Humdard and proving once again, that when it comes to music, there are no boundaries! #BTS https://t.co/YuHNkirIfi— Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 20, 2021

The members of BTS have had online interaction about Bollywood movies before this too. The lead vocalist of the boy band Jimin, told last year that during Covid 19 lockdown he watched the Indian movie 3 idiots starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. This revelation took the Indian BTS fans by surprise. The production banner of the movie that is Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films also came to know about this. They too thanked the singer on Twitter for loving 3 idiots. In the tweet, they quoted the most famous dialogue of the film “All is well” and asked people to say it when they feel tense.

There is a hope amongst the Indian ARMY members that their favourite boy band will come to India as and when the pandemic will get over. The boy band has seven members which include RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J – Hope and V.

