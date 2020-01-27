Ekta Kapoor Throws Party as Son Ravie Turns One, See Pics

Indian television producer and creative head of Balaji Films Ekta Kapoor had planned a pre-birthday bash for her son Ravie’s first birthday. From Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’souza to Esha and Ahana Deol, celebrities made a bee line with their children for the fun party.

Actor Aayush Sharma was also present at the party with his son Ahil while Surveen Chawla and new parents Karan Patel-Ankita Bhargava. Here are some of the pictures from the birthday bash:

On Saturday, Ekta Kapoor has been was conferred with Padma Shri award. Taking it to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein producer wrote, “My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was too young, too raw and it was too soon to make things happen. Through the years, I have realized it is never too soon to live out your dreams and being too young is probably the best thing. Today, as I am conferred with the 4th highest civilian honor, Padma Shri, I’m humbled.”

Ekta also stated that she hopes to continue to break boundaries and give chances to all the young talents in the country.

Ekta Kapoor has been the director and producer of several television daily soaps including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Naagin, Kumkum Bhagya, Jodha Akbar, Kasautii Zindagii Kay among many others. She is working successfully in films and web-series space as well.

