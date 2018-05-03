English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ekta Kapoor To Adapt Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Into a TV Show?
The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles and was perhaps the biggest multi-starrer of its decade.
Image: Youtube/ A still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
It was in 2001 when Karan Johar's ambitious project Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham hit the screens and paved way for other family dramas to follow suit. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles and was perhaps the biggest multi-starrer of its decade. Now, if reports are to be believed, television mogul Ekta Kapoor is all set to adapt the film into a daily soap.
The director-producer had taken to Twitter over a week back to announce that she is working on a family soap after years. "A family soap after years !!! Mostly done love stories recently with d backdrop of family!! This soap will air on SONY ...a family that eats together stays together NOOOO a family that accepts each other stays together," she wrote on Twitter.
If a report in Mumbai Mirror is to be believed, the show has been titled as Dil Hi Toh Hai and is expected to go on air in the next two months. A source has been quoted as saying, “Bijoy Anand, who played Kajol’s wayward fiancé in the 1998 romcom Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, has been cast to play Amitabh Bachchan’s patriarch, Yashvardhan Raichand, while Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes is in talks to play either Kajol’s talkative Anjali or her younger sister, Pooja (popularised by Kareena as ‘Poo’). The part will be finalised after a look test.”
Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is currently occupied with the promotion of her production Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, in key roles.
