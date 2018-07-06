English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ekta Kapoor To Announce Remake of An Old Epic Saga
Ekta Kapoor has announced that she is going to come up with a remake of an old saga on the small screen.
A file photo of Ekta Kapoor.
Mumbai: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has announced that she is going to come up with a remake of an old saga on the small screen.
Without divulging more details, Ekta on Thursday tweeted: "So, met Star Plus team yesterday! Emotional moment for me! About to announce a remake of a old epic saga! Let the ride of nostalgia begin."
Ekta is known for soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and Jodha Akbar.
She has also produced the television series Naagin, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Chandrakanta, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and several others.
Details about which show she will remake is yet to be revealed.
Earlier this week, Ekta was excited about July 3, which is when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went on air on Star Plus 18 years.
Also Watch
Without divulging more details, Ekta on Thursday tweeted: "So, met Star Plus team yesterday! Emotional moment for me! About to announce a remake of a old epic saga! Let the ride of nostalgia begin."
Ekta is known for soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and Jodha Akbar.
She has also produced the television series Naagin, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Chandrakanta, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and several others.
Details about which show she will remake is yet to be revealed.
Earlier this week, Ekta was excited about July 3, which is when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went on air on Star Plus 18 years.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Friday 06 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 5.49 Lakh
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil seek to temper World Cup hopes of Belgium's 'Golden Generation'
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter