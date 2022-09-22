Ekta Kapoor To Revive KTina Without Disha Patani; Know Who Will Replace Her

Back in 2019, Ekta Kapoor announced that she will be producing Ashima Chibber’s directorial KTina. Initially, Disha Patani was chosen as one of the stars for the film, however, the project reportedly fell off the radar during the lockdown. But we have a new update for Disha Patani’s fans. It seems that the producer is contemplating reviving the movie without Disha Patani. Reportedly, Ekta is considering Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ananya Panday for the comedy film.

According to Pinkvilla’s close source, “KTina’s story is special for Ekta and Raaj and it is now back on track. They approached Ananya Panday and Nushrratt Baruccha for the film. They will work on the shooting schedule and other logistics once the cast is locked.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is will begin preparations to star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the sequel of the 2019 rom-com film Dream Girl. Hence, KTina will not be Ekta’s only project with her. Meanwhile, as for Nushrratt, Ekta and the actress have previously worked before and now they are likely to reunite for the respective project.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kaha alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Dream Girl 2 in her line-up of projects. Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez in her upcoming film Ram Setu, helmed and penned by Abhishek Sharma. The release date of the film is slated for October 24, this year. As for Ekta Kapoor, she will be producing comedy-crime drama Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, Goodbye and Shashanka Gosh’s Freddy.

