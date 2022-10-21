Ektaa Kapoor Urges Govt To Find Missing Balaji Ex-COO, Karan Kundrra Urges All To Sign Petition

Producer Ekta Kapoor, on Friday, requested the Indian government and humanitarian organisation Kenya Red Cross to help find Zulfikar Ahmad Khan, former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of her banner Balaji Telefilms. Khan went missing in Nairobi in the third week of July, as per a report by The Hindu. In an Instagram post, Ekta Kapoor shared a photograph of Zulfikar Ahmad Khan and wrote, “Our Ex-COO of Balaji Telefilms Limited has disappeared from Nairobi almost three months ago I request the Ministry of External Affairs and Kenya Red Cross to kindly look into this.” Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra also took to Twitter and urged people to sign a petition to find the former Balaji COO. “I’ve known Zulfiqar since ages but worked closely with him during lockup and he’s a gem of a person with a child like approach towards life which made us click instantly.. he would send me pictures of all the beautiful places that he travelled to.! Unfortunately #zulfiqarkhan.. has been missing since over 75 days and we are worried! I can only imagine what his loved ones must be going through I urge you to help sign this petition and spread the word.. we want Zulfi back (sic),” the actor wrote.

As per a report by The Hindu, Zulfikar Ahmad Khan was a former journalist who went missing in Nairobi in July. It’s now been 80 days since he contacted his family and they have no idea of his whereabouts. “It’s been almost 80 days now and yet no one has any idea about his whereabouts. Local police in Kenya are clueless. They have been asked by the High Court of the land to produce Zulfi but they have no idea where he is,” said Khan’s family in a statement, reported by the publication.

The family has also urged the Indian government and the High Commission in Kenya to investigate the matter and find Zulfikar. “We don’t know if there is a serious search operation on to find him. We don’t know if the Indian government has demanded an explanation from the Kenyan government about their missing citizen. We don’t know if our own High Commission in Kenya is helping in any way,” the statement added.

Prior to working with Balaji Telefilms, Khan had worked with Star India, where he became the Senior Vice-President of Advertising Sales. However, he quit Balajilast year. Reportedly, Zulfikar Ahmad Khan loved travelling and that’s why he went to Kenya last summer. However, later, Kenyan police found his vehicle and since then he has been missing.

