Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Ekta Kapoor Wants to Create a Homegrown App that Competes with International Standards

Producer Ekta Kapoor says tradition and drama appeals to mass India. She wants to create a homegrown app that competes with international standards and gets India to watch local content out of its traditional TV form.

IANS

Updated:May 9, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ekta Kapoor Wants to Create a Homegrown App that Competes with International Standards
A file photo of Ekta Kapoor.
Loading...
Producer Ekta Kapoor has carved her own niche in the Indian entertainment universe, says in current times when multi-million screens have opened up the scope to cater to "polarized tastes", she finds it exciting to have a competitive edge.

Ekta, who established herself as a disruptor in the Indian television industry with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Naagin, is now a LinkedIn Influencer, a collective of over 500 global leaders from across geographies and fields.

In a blog post on LinkedIn, Ekta, who has the app ALTBalaji spoke about scripting India's new content chapter.

She said, "I want to create a homegrown app that competes with international standards and gets India to watch local content out of its traditional TV form. It's an ambition. I could fall flat on my face and it's clearly a bit delusional because they're so big it's not even possible to fight.

"So, I don't want to fight, (but) I definitely want to find my space in the world of content. This has given me a competitive edge. The ability to tell stories that I couldn't tell on TV or in films. And some amount of enjoyment. I like the game when it's tough," she added.

With a two-decade-long bold and enterprising journey in the entertainment industry, Ekta has a grip of the needs of the audience today.

On her understanding of the audience, she said, "There's no secret sauce. I think there's nothing like a rural market. I think there is India, there is a very exposed India, and there is a not very exposed India. And you're giving them a taste of what they will find aspirational. Like it is very simple. I keep a lot of lights, a lot of gold, a lot of red, a lot of tradition, a lot of drama, because that appeals to mass India. I may not watch it, but I have that much respect, and if it does work, you slowly come to know your audience through your job."

She also mentioned, "In 2020, they're saying there are going to be 660 million screens which is 660 million smartphones. That gives you the ability to do detail and actually cater to polarized tastes. So, you're going to now go ahead and create content which is so individually specific to the type of person you're dealing with that now you don't have to make something that is like a ‘one size fits all'. Like one show for the whole family."

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram