An initiative by &
2-min read

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefims Apologises to Journalists, Kabir Singh Makes New Box Office Record

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefims issues apology in the Kangana Ranaut controversy, 'Kabir Singh' becomes the 10th highest grossing Hindi film and more news inside.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefims Apologises to Journalists, Kabir Singh Makes New Box Office Record
July 10
Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefims on Wednesday issued an apology after receiving widespread flak by the media fraternity over actress Kangana Ranaut's ugly spat with a journalist at a recent promotional press event here for the film JudgeMentall Hai Kya, which is produced by the banner.

In another news, Kabir Singh continues to shatter box office records. After becoming the biggest opener in Shahid Kapoor's career when it released on June 21, the film has been crossing one milestone after another in its box office run. The latest feat it has achieved is that of surpassing Uri: The Surgical Strike to become the 10th highest grossing Hindi film.

Also, Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati on Wednesday alleged that she has been receiving threat calls and abusive messages on social media after lodging a complaint against rapper Honey Singh for using lewd lyrics in his song.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Condemning Kangana Ranaut's behaviour, members of the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India (EJGI) on Tuesday collectively decided to boycott the actress and demanded a public apology from her and her upcoming film's producer Ekta Kapoor. Ekta's production house Balaji Telefims on Wednesday issued an apology in the matter.

Read: Ekta Kapoor Apologises Over Kangana Ranaut's Spat With Journalist During JudgeMentall Hai Kya Event

Despite opening to mostly negative reviews and sparking a huge debate with its portrayal of a violent and abusive protagonist, nothing seems to have affected the box office run of Kabir Singh. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh did an assessment of where Kabir Singh stands among the top grossing films in Hindi.

Read: Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Surpasses Uri to Become 10th Highest Grossing Hindi Film

Punjab Police have booked rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and producer Bhushan Kumar over lewd lyrics in the singer's new song Makhna. Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati on Wednesday alleged that she has been receiving threat calls and abusive messages on social media after lodging a complaint against the rapper.

Read: Honey Singh Supporters Threatening Me, Says Punjab Women Commission Chairperson

A day after sharing Ranveer Singh's colourful rainbow birthday cake, Deepika Padukone posted an adorable picture with her husband. Sharing a perfect holding hands picture, Deepika wrote, "There's something so real about holding hands, some kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little..."

Read: Deepika Padukone Can't Stop Gushing About Ranveer Singh, Posts Another Loving Tribute

Actress Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma, had to cut short her Mt Kilimanjaro climb due to claustrophobia.

Read: Taarak Mehta Actress Munmun Dutta Rescued From Mt Kilimanjaro Trek After Suffering Panic Attack

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Also Watch

