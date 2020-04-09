Ekta Kapoor's Comedy Show Hum Paanch Set To Return On TV

With Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, other 90's shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati and a few more made their return to Television. Now, another favorite Hum Paanch is being re-aired.

Ekta Kapoor's Hum Paanch was aired from 1995 to 1999 on Zee TV. The cast included Ashok Saraf, Shoma Anand, Vandana Pathak, Amita Nangia, Rakhi Vijan, Priyanka Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan was also part of the show.

Zee TV made the announcement of the show's come-back on its twitter handle. "Iss baar fun x 1 nahi, fun x PAANCH hoga! #ReliveTheFun," wrote the channel.



The show's lead actor Ashok Sharaf, told Times Of India, “Hum Paanch never lost its magic unlike some of the current shows, which go off air because they lose fizz. Even after running for almost 10 years, the show went off air only because the makers decided to end it. The sitcom had great writing, a good cast and excellent comic situations. If the show is brought back, the audience will love it, and also, it will be as relevant today, as it was then.”

Hum Paanch will re-air from April 13.

