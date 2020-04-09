MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ekta Kapoor's Comedy Show Hum Paanch Set To Return On TV

Ekta Kapoor's Comedy Show Hum Paanch Set To Return On TV

After Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, Ekta Kapoor's comedy show Hum Paanch is back on air.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
Share this:

With Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, other 90's shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati and a few more made their return to Television. Now, another favorite Hum Paanch is being re-aired.

Ekta Kapoor's Hum Paanch was aired from 1995 to 1999 on Zee TV. The cast included Ashok Saraf, Shoma Anand, Vandana Pathak, Amita Nangia, Rakhi Vijan, Priyanka Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan was also part of the show.

Zee TV made the announcement of the show's come-back on its twitter handle. "Iss baar fun x 1 nahi, fun x PAANCH hoga! #ReliveTheFun," wrote the channel.


The show's lead actor Ashok Sharaf, told Times Of India, “Hum Paanch never lost its magic unlike some of the current shows, which go off air because they lose fizz. Even after running for almost 10 years, the show went off air only because the makers decided to end it. The sitcom had great writing, a good cast and excellent comic situations. If the show is brought back, the audience will love it, and also, it will be as relevant today, as it was then.”

Hum Paanch will re-air from April 13.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,112,117

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,548,313

    +30,353

  • Cured/Discharged

    344,596

     

  • Total DEATHS

    91,600

    +3,145
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres