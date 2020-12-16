Ekta Kapoor's Cryptic Post with Tanveer Bookwala has Left Fans Wondering About the Big News

A cryptic post shared by Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram handle has got fans excited. Seems like she has a piece of big news to share with them. While she did not share many details, Ekta posted a picture with Tanveer Bookwala and teased at new beginnings writing, “N we are there! Will tell all soon! (sic)”

What also grabbed eyeballs was Tanveer’s comment on Ekta’s post as he wrote, “...yeh dosti ko rishtedaari mein badal ne ka waqt aa chuka hain.”

As soon as the picture was dropped, it created a stir on the internet as Ekta’s friends and fans couldn’t wait to hear the good news. The post has left everyone wondering what the big news is.

Tanveer, who is the Founder and creative director of an entertainment company, has posted several pics with Ekta. A few weeks ago, he shared a picture of himself posing with the producer-director where the duo can be seen smiling. The caption of the picture speaks a lot about their chemistry as it reads, “Excitement AND Stability. Enough Said”.

Tanveer has also worked with Ekta’s production house and seems to share a close bond. Earlier, he took to his Instagram handle to share a post that explains their incredible bond as it reads, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.”

Meanwhile, Ekta is the mother of a baby boy Ravie. She welcomed her first child through surrogacy on January 27, 2019. She is often spotted spending time with her little munchkin as she keeps posting pictures and videos on her social media handle.

She also had a guest appearance in the recently released Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she was caught having a conversation with Neelam Kothari Soni.