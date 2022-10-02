Ekta Kapoor's Lawyer Dismisses Claims Of Arrest Warrant Issued To Alt Balaji Head In XXX Case

Ekta Kapoor’s lawyer reacted to reports claiming that arrest warrants have been issued against the producer and her mom Shobha with regard to the 2020 web series, XXX Season 2. Earlier this week, news broke out that Ekta and Shobha are allegedly facing arrest warrants for reportedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members.

Reacting to these reports, Ekta’s lawyer said that the claims of arrest warrants are untrue. “In the recent past, there have been news articles alleging the issuance of arrest warrants by a Magistrate Court in Begusarai, Bihar against Ms. Ekta Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor. These news articles which appear to have been made on the basis of alleged statements of the advocate for the individual who has filed the complaint are false and inaccurate as no arrest warrants have been received by Ms. Ekta Kapoor or Mrs. Shobha Kapoor,” the lawyer said, as reported by IndiaToday.in.

On Wednesday, September 28, PTI reported that a local court in Bihar’s Begusarai issued arrest warrants on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai. In his complaint filed in 2020, he had alleged that XXX Season 2 featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier’s wife.

“The series was aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms,” said Hrishikesh Pathak, an advocate of Kumar.

“The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them,” Pathak added.

The show XXX first came under fire in 2020 when an episode of the show featured a scene where an army jawan’s wife is seen having an extramarital affair while her husband is away on duty. Social media users called out the web series by trending the hashtag ‘AltBalaji Insults Army’ on Twitter.

