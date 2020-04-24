Ekta Kapoor's New Music Video On Lockdown With Big TV Stars Inspired By Salman Khan's Bigg Boss

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss has inspired Ekta Kapoor to create a music video on lockdown. The TV Cazrina has roped in top names from the small screen to come together for a music video, encouraging people to stay indoors amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

“An initiative by the TV producers’ association, the video was planned over several conference calls and is a team effort, encouraging people to stay home," Ekta was quoted in a report.

The soon-to-be-released music video will have actors like Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Sidharth Shukla, Manish Paul, Shabir Ahluwalia, Shehnaaz Gill, Sriti Jha, Karishma Tanna, Reem Sameer Shaikh, Karan V Grover, Aasif Sheikh and Karan Jotwani.

Choreographer Remo D'Souza will be playing the Bigg Boss, and assign tasks. “It was fun to be a part of this project. There is a lot of reading, brainstorming and writing happening," he said.

JD Majethia, Chairman, IFTPC (Indian Film and Television Producers Council), is happy to have the support of TV personalities in this cause, “One message from Ekta on the (TV producers’ texting) group and we have an entertaining multistarrer, titled Quarantined, made without having artistes under one roof,” he said.

