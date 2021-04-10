Ekta Kapoor's New Series 'His Story' Accused of Ripping Off Indie Film Loev's Poster

Indie filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria has accused Ekta Kapoor’s new series His Story of plagiarising the poster of his 2015 film, Loev. The film’s subject is similar to that of the series that is set to stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 later this month. Both of them focus on same sex relationships, which is evident from the poster that shows two men lying on the bed, one hugging the other.

“WHY IS THIS INDUSTRY LIKE THIS? Woke up to find that our painstakingly illustrated, original poster for @loevfilm has just been blatantly ripped off by the geniuses at @altbalaji @ZEE5Premium for their show #HisStoryy. As a producer, I apologise to my collaborators and artists for not being able to protect their work better. Please feel RT and Share. This culture must end," he tweeted.

WHY IS THIS INDUSTRY LIKE THIS?Woke up to find that our painstakingly illustrated, original poster for @loevfilm has just been blatantly ripped off by the geniuses at @altbalaji @ZEE5Premium for their show #HisStoryy // Thread pic.twitter.com/ljQ9vNSa0a — Sudhanshu Saria (@iamsuds) April 9, 2021

Art director and film marketing strategist Jahan Bakshi also tweeted, “Bro @altbalaji are you okay? I mean if you need someone to design posters I can help you, I promise it doesn’t cost that much." He added, “This poster for LOEV was designed by @TalkPigeonCo and illustrated by Rohan Pore. We spent months on it. Investing solid time/money on a poster for an indie film is difficult. And yet, a studio which surely has the resources to commission original designs opts to steal it. Sad."

Bro @altbalaji are you okay? I mean if you need someone to design posters I can help you, I promise it doesn’t cost that much pic.twitter.com/YdAGvjqZFj— JSB (@jahanbakshi) April 9, 2021

Previously, he had also pointed out similarities between the posters for AltBalaji’s The Married Woman, and the films Ammonite, starring Kate Winslet, and Ingmar Bergman’s Persona.

