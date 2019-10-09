Ekta Kapoor's Next is a Crackling Comedy With Disha Patani
Disha will be seen playing the character of a small town Punjabi girl. This will be the first time that Ekta and Disha will be working together.
credits- instagram
Producer Ekta Kapoor has signed Disha Patani for her next movie and will see the actress in the lead. She says Disha has a strong connect with the youth and she could not think of anyone else but her for the role.
"Disha has a strong connect with the youth and I couldn't think of anyone else who could portray the wild yet innocent, and crazy yet sensible character. To add to that, Disha's oomph takes it notches higher," Ekta said.
The as yet untitled film will be written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Ashima Chibber. Other details about the movie are kept under wraps.
Ekta added that she doesn't like to label her films as women-centric.
"If we don't call a regular film 'male-centric', why do we put all films that have women at the centre of them into one bracket? I would rather say that my next is a crackling comedy with Disha in the lead," she said.
