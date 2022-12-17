Ekta Kapoor’s Serial Yeh Hai Chahatein To Take a 20-Year Leap

Ekta Kapoor, who is renowned for helming family soap operas on television, recently shared with her fans about a 20-year leap in her serial Yeh Hai Chahatein. The lead actors of the show, which premiered on December 19, 2019, are Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi. Sargun is playing the role of a gynaecologist named Dr Preesha, while Abrar depicts a wealthy rock musician named Rudraksh Khurana in the show. The two characters serve as the centre of the story, which revolves around their relationship, love and eventual separation.

As the show jumps 20 years ahead, there will be two new characters, Samrat and Nayantara, who are opposed and come from very different backgrounds. In contrast to their earlier season, characters Sargun and Abrar will appear in new roles in this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

While posting the video, Ekta captioned: “Yeh Hai Chahatein! 2019 mein shuru huye chahaton ke iss safar ne kayi mod dekhe hain. Har mod par aapne Rudraksh aur Preesha ka saath diya. And now, I am super proud and excited to announce a new leap in this love saga- Ek nayaa mod jo iss kahani ko aur inn qirdaaron ko ek naye roop mein pesh karega. To kaisi hogi pyaar ki kahani 20 saalon ke baad? (In this journey of desires, Yeh Hai Chahatein, which premiered in 2019, saw ups and downs. You have always backed Preesha and Rudraksh. And today, I’m delighted to share a new development in this love story—a fresh angle that will reframe both the narrative and the characters. How will the love story be 20 years from now?)”

