Ekta Kapoor's Show Pavitra Bhagya to Go Off Air Because of Low TRPs?

After the success of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya, Ekta Kapoor launched the show Pavitra Bhagya earlier this year. The romance drama stars Aneri Vajani and Kunal Jaisingh in the lead.

However, the show's shooting hit pause when the Covid-19 lockdown was announced. Now, there is a strong buzz that the show will go off air for good. Fresh episodes of the show were aired from July 13 again, but that might not able to save the show, reported Pinkvilla.

The show will reportedly go off air due to low TRPs. The makers are mulling over putting an end to the show as it is not garnering enough TRP. If the ratings of the show do not increase, then the channel may axe the show.

However, no confirmation has been made regarding the end of the show by the makers or the actors.

With broadcasters tightening their purse strings due to the coronavirus pandemic, it won't come as a major surprise for TV channels pulling the plug quicker on poorly performing shows.

The story follows an 18-year-old Pranati Mishra (Aneri), who meets and falls in love with Reyansh Khurana (Kunal), a rich, arrogant playboy who is her classmate. When she informs him that she is pregnant, he leaves her, not ready to become a father.