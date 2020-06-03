Ekta Kapoor’s Son Ravie Is A Fan Of Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma; Watch Video

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video on social media featuring her son Ravie. The clip shows the little boy grooving to Telugu star Allu Arjun’s hit number Butta Bomma.

While posting the video, Ekta wrote, “Fav song of my fav boy! ) also #gendaphool ! How music has no language!!!”



Ekta’s Instagram followers showered their love on Ravie in the comments section. Vishal Mishra, Sumeet Vyas, Sonali Bendre, Patralekhaa, Manish Malhotra, Gurdip Punjj, Deanne Panday were among the Bollywood celebrities who reacted to the post.

Butta Bomma’s singer, Armaan Malik also commented saying, “So cute! so happy to see him dancing and grooving to my Telugu song, what an adorable video.” The upbeat track from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which also featured Pooja Hegde, has witnessed a huge popularity.

Not just India, the song has become a rage overseas too. Recently, Australian cricketer and IPL team SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner and his wife Candice also grooved to the song, taking the internet by a storm.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in January this year and turned out to be a blockbuster. There are now reports that the producers are considering a Hindi remake of the film.

Ekta Kapoor welcomed her son in 2019 via surrogacy. The boy has been named after Ekta’s father Jeetendra whose real name is Ravi Kapoor. Ekta announced the third season of the romantic drama series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain on social media. The upcoming show will stream from June 6 onwards on OTT platform Zee5.

