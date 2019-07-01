Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Ekta Kapoor's The Verdict Trailer Out, Angad Bedi, Manav Kaul Reveal Their Looks from Alt Balaji Series

Alt Balaji's show The Verdict narrates the story of the 1959 Nanavati murder case, considered one of the India's biggest and high profile court cases.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 1, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Last seen in Soorma as Diljit Dosanjh's elder brother, actor Angad Bedi is now gearing up for his next role in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web series. Based on a real-life incident, The Verdict narrates the story of the Nanavati murder case, considered one of the India's biggest and high profile court cases. In the show, Angad will be seen portraying the role of real-life character Karl Jamshedji Khandalavala, who presented the defence on the famous KM Nanavati vs the State of Maharashtra case.

Calling this his toughest role ever, Angad shared the first look of him as Karl Jamshedji Khandalavala in a post on Instagram. Sharing a video clip from the show, Angad wrote, "Karl jamshed khandalavala!! My toughest role till date.. #theverdictstatevsnanavati thank you @ektaravikapoor @Sam khan and @shashantshah for putting your faith in me."

As shown in the video, the show also stars Sumeet Vyas, Elli Avram, Pooja Gor, Kubbra Sait, Manav Kaul, Makarand Deshpande, Sourabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire and Soni Razdan. Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas will be seen playing the role of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani, while Manav Kaul plays the role of KM Nanavati and Elli Avram plays his wife.

Angad also shared the trailer of the show on his Instagram story on Sunday, June 30. The trailer opens to upbeat music as it sets the stage for 1959's Bombay and quickly moves on to the court proceedings where Commander KM Nanavati was tried for the murder of Prem Ahuja, his wife's lover. Manav Kaul also shared a detailed description of his role of Nanavati, who was one of India's brightest Naval Commanders and the pride of the Parsi community.

View this post on Instagram

• @altbalaji Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati, one of India’s brightest Naval Commanders, the blue-eyed boy of the powers to be, and the pride of the Parsi community, who was about to be the next Naval Chief! In 1949, he returned from England with a passion for western music and his English bride, Sylvia Nanavati. They settled in Mumbai and had a family with 3 children of theirs. In 1959, he returned home from the high seas to discover his wife’s betrayal. What he did after that, set a maelstrom rolling, in which the most powerful political figures, the topmost media, naval top-brass, and the brightest legal brains got involved. Then began a war of opinions, morals, and communities triggering off a case that divided India! Meet Manav Kaul as Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati in #TheVerdictStateVsNanavati streaming soon #ALTBalajiOriginal Disclaimer - This show is based on true events and facts and reference to plots, incidents and people shall be made. Any diversion or error is completely unintentional. We do not intend to be disrespectful to Indian Judiciary, Indian naval forces, community, religious sentiments or beliefs of any person.

A post shared by Manav Kaul (@manavkaul) on

Take a look at the trailer:

