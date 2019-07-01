Ekta Kapoor's The Verdict Trailer Out, Angad Bedi, Manav Kaul Reveal Their Looks from Alt Balaji Series

Last seen in Soorma as Diljit Dosanjh's elder brother, actor Angad Bedi is now gearing up for his next role in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web series. Based on a real-life incident, The Verdict narrates the story of the Nanavati murder case, considered one of the India's biggest and high profile court cases. In the show, Angad will be seen portraying the role of real-life character Karl Jamshedji Khandalavala, who presented the defence on the famous KM Nanavati vs the State of Maharashtra case.

Calling this his toughest role ever, Angad shared the first look of him as Karl Jamshedji Khandalavala in a post on Instagram. Sharing a video clip from the show, Angad wrote, "Karl jamshed khandalavala!! My toughest role till date.. #theverdictstatevsnanavati thank you @ektaravikapoor @Sam khan and @shashantshah for putting your faith in me."

As shown in the video, the show also stars Sumeet Vyas, Elli Avram, Pooja Gor, Kubbra Sait, Manav Kaul, Makarand Deshpande, Sourabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire and Soni Razdan. Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas will be seen playing the role of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani, while Manav Kaul plays the role of KM Nanavati and Elli Avram plays his wife.

Angad also shared the trailer of the show on his Instagram story on Sunday, June 30. The trailer opens to upbeat music as it sets the stage for 1959's Bombay and quickly moves on to the court proceedings where Commander KM Nanavati was tried for the murder of Prem Ahuja, his wife's lover. Manav Kaul also shared a detailed description of his role of Nanavati, who was one of India's brightest Naval Commanders and the pride of the Parsi community.

Take a look at the trailer:

