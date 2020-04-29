Ekta Kaul Shares An Unseen Pic With Sumeet Vyas From Their Wedding

Television actors, Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul fell in love and tied the knot on September 15, 2018. The Rab Se Sohna Isshq star took to her official social media to engage in an interactive activity with her followers.

On her Instagram story yesterday, Ekta posted a ‘Let’s get talking! Ask me anything..’ session. A fan asked, "Please share any unseen picture from your wedding please (sic.)"

To grace the request, Ekta uploaded a still from her special day where her better-half is caught on camera in an awkward moment.

She also added a hilarious caption saying, “Here! Also yes I passed out for a few mins before pheras happened!”

Over two years ago, the Permanent Roommates fame Sumeet Vyas opened up about the relationship in a chat with Humans Of Bombay.

He said, “I met her.. at shows & on sets, but I didn’t know how to pursue her! She tweeted about my show & we started talking–I invited her to my play & we went out after! We ended up talking for hours about acting. I knew then that I wanted to do everything to make this work. I asked her to move back for our relationship–to give us a chance. Thankfully, she agreed, but I didn’t want to risk it, so this year on my birthday, I popped the question! She was so happy, she had a childlike smile”.

The couple is expecting their first child together. The announcement came during the Coronavirus lockdown in a sweet social media post.

Ekta wrote, “Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon)Created, Directed and Produced by US.... @sumeetvyas and I(sic.)”



