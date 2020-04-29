MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ekta Kaul Shares An Unseen Pic With Sumeet Vyas From Their Wedding

credits - Ekta Kaul instagram

credits - Ekta Kaul instagram

Ekta Kaul shared a still from her special day where her better-half Sumeet Vyas is caught on camera in an awkward moment.

Share this:

Television actors, Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul fell in love and tied the knot on September 15, 2018. The Rab Se Sohna Isshq star took to her official social media to engage in an interactive activity with her followers.

On her Instagram story yesterday, Ekta posted a ‘Let’s get talking! Ask me anything..’ session. A fan asked, "Please share any unseen picture from your wedding please (sic.)"

To grace the request, Ekta uploaded a still from her special day where her better-half is caught on camera in an awkward moment.

She also added a hilarious caption saying, “Here! Also yes I passed out for a few mins before pheras happened!”

sumeet

Over two years ago, the Permanent Roommates fame Sumeet Vyas opened up about the relationship in a chat with Humans Of Bombay.

He said, “I met her.. at shows & on sets, but I didn’t know how to pursue her! She tweeted about my show & we started talking–I invited her to my play & we went out after! We ended up talking for hours about acting. I knew then that I wanted to do everything to make this work. I asked her to move back for our relationship–to give us a chance. Thankfully, she agreed, but I didn’t want to risk it, so this year on my birthday, I popped the question! She was so happy, she had a childlike smile”.

The couple is expecting their first child together. The announcement came during the Coronavirus lockdown in a sweet social media post.

Ekta wrote, “Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon)Created, Directed and Produced by US.... @sumeetvyas and I(sic.)”



Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres