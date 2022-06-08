Ektaa Kapoor Gets The Best Birthday Surprise From Ridhi Dogra; Video Will Make You Miss Your BFFs

Producer Ektaa Kapoor celebrated her birthday on June 7. She received a whole lot of love from all her friends and family. On her special day, Ektaa was surrounded by her close ones. She got a beautiful surprise from her friend and actress Ridhi Dogra who organised a surprise birthday bash at her home to make Ektaa’s special day memorable.

Ektaa also took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of the surprise party. She dropped a video in which we can see the house decorated with colorful balloons and a table laid with candles and cakes. The room is filled with just close friends of the producer. As the producer takes us through the surprise birthday party, Ridhi takes away the phone from her hand and then records Ektaa’s reaction. Ekta can be heard saying how she is completely impressed with the surprise bash and how everybody is assembled there to celebrate her special day. “There are these balloons, these candles,” she says.

“I got surprised!!!! Couldn’t got to TIRUPATI But will def go to SIDDHIVINAYAK n thank d lord for frns n family n I’ll reply to all ur msgs!! Grateful n overwhelmed JAI MATA DI,” the caption of Ektaa’s post reads.

Ridhi also shared the same video on her Instagram story and wrote a heartfelt caption for Ekta. The actress wrote, “Surprise birthday party. We wanted to pull something ordinary for you. And it’s proven that the most ordinary things become extraordinary when appreciated with love and joy. Happy birthday Ekta.”

Ridhi and Ektaa are really close friends and have worked together for many television shows. Recently, the two were also spotted making a grand entry at the Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

Meanwhile, Ektaa Kapoor also visited the Siddhivinayak temple on her birthday. She was seen taking blessings from the lord, cutting a cake and distributing sweets to the paparazzi.

Several celebrities including Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Mandana Karimi, Karishma Tanna among others also wished Ektaa on her birthday by sharing their beautiful photos together.

