Election Commission Postpones Release of Modi Biopic, 'Student of The Year 2' Gets New Posters

After Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi got a U certificate from Central Board of Film Cetification (CBFC), the Election Commission has stopped the release of the biopic till the end of the Lok Sabha elections. In a tough stance, The EC has also banned the screening of all biopics that serve the interests of any political party during the polls.In another news, Amitabh Bachchan is unhappy that even after his film Badla earned a gross total of Rs 100 crore in the domestic market, no one is willing to acknowledge the success of the film. Producer of Badla, Shah Rukh Khan, tried to pacify Big B with a hilarious response. Also the first posters of the upcoming Student of The Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, were released. Produced by Karan Johar, the Punit Malhotra directorial will release on May 10.Game of Thrones is set to premiere exactly four days from today and all eyes are set on who will claim the Iron Throne. When confronted with the question of how the series will end, show creator David Benioff said that its very difficult to write a satisfying ending for such a show.Mired in controversy for its alleged tactical release right before the Lok Sabha polls, all theatrical screenings of PM Narendra Modi have been delayed till elections are over. The decision was taken by the Election Commission of India.Amitabh Bachchan is miffed that even after trade analysts have posted about the success of Badla on Twitter, there hasn't been much talk about the film's success otherwise.The makers of Student of The Year 2 have released new posters from their upcoming film, which is a sequel to Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012). The sequel will be headlined by Tiger Shroff, and debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.When confronted with the question of how Game of Thrones will end and how delivering a satisfying end to the series is a pressure, creator David Benioff told Entertainment Weekly, "From the beginning, we've talked about how the show would end. A good story isn't a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course, we worry. It's also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it."Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee were spotted together during an IPL match at MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium. Trolls played the spoilsport by raking up Atlee's skin colour.