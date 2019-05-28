Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Eleven Becoming Teenager in Stranger Things 3 is Scarier Than Any Demogorgon for Jim Hopper: David Harbour

Over two seasons, the makers of the sci-fi series developed an uncanny relationship between Eleven and chief of police Jim Hopper who adopts the girl with supernatural powers.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Eleven Becoming Teenager in Stranger Things 3 is Scarier Than Any Demogorgon for Jim Hopper: David Harbour
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things follows the story of four friends Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) as they form an unlikely alliance with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to save their unassuming town from alien attacks.

Over two seasons, the makers of the sci-fi series developed an uncanny relationship between Eleven and chief of police Jim Hopper (David Harbour) who adopts the girl with supernatural powers. Talking about the onscreen bond of Eleven and Hopper, at MCM Comic-Con, actor David Harbour says the new season of Stranger Things will examine his character's relationship with his adopted daughter, Eleven.

Harbour said season three will explore their dynamic and how it is changing now that Eleven is growing up, reported Digital Spy. "Eleven is growing up and I think that's the terrifying thing for Hopper. He doesn't like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys. So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable," the publication quoted the actor as saying.

The actor elaborates saying that his onscreen daughter, Eleven, is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself. That growing up phase has become scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he's going to have to deal with on the show.

The actor teased that the episode eight of the new season is something to look out for. He said, "You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it's very unexpected what happens in the end and it's very, very moving. I think episode eight is the most moving thing we've ever shot."

Stranger Things 3 will launch on Netflix on July 4.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram