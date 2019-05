Eleven Becoming Teenager in Stranger Things 3 is Scarier Than Any Demogorgon for Jim Hopper: David Harbour

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things follows the story of four friends Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) as they form an unlikely alliance with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to save their unassuming town from alien attacks.Over two seasons, the makers of the sci-fi series developed an uncanny relationship between Eleven and chief of police Jim Hopper (David Harbour) who adopts the girl with supernatural powers. Talking about the onscreen bond of Eleven and Hopper, at MCM Comic-Con, actor David Harbour says the new season of Stranger Things will examine his character's relationship with his adopted daughter, Eleven.Harbour said season three will explore their dynamic and how it is changing now that Eleven is growing up, reported Digital Spy . "Eleven is growing up and I think that's the terrifying thing for Hopper. He doesn't like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys. So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable," the publication quoted the actor as saying.The actor elaborates saying that his onscreen daughter, Eleven, is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself. That growing up phase has become scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he's going to have to deal with on the show.The actor teased that the episode eight of the new season is something to look out for. He said, "You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it's very unexpected what happens in the end and it's very, very moving. I think episode eight is the most moving thing we've ever shot."Stranger Things 3 will launch on Netflix on July 4.Follow @News18Movies for more