Netflix’s upcoming young-adult drama CLASS is all set to release on Friday. Ever since the first trailer drop, the show has become the talk of the town. The story revolves around a group of students who navigate life, relationships and the complexities of a status given to them. From heartbreaks, friendships, dwindling loyalties and changing dynamics, all the fresh faces will be letting the viewers be a part of their tumultuous ride for a new school year.

The special bonus trailer for this upcoming young adult thriller series is OUT NOW and it shows the students at Hampton International in a different light! They’re vulnerable and want to be seen, but as time progresses, everything’s up in the air and the only thing that makes sense is survival. Have a look :

But there’s so much more to this show than simply this. Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s Class:

1. Class is an adaptation of the globally loved Spanish series, Elite

Setting par with the original show, ‘Class’ will definitely be a roller-coaster ride for the Indian audience. Set in a posh segment of Delhi in India, this fictional story has been localised to fit the Indian narrative with characters and a storyline making it a must-watch for the viewers. The trailer has garnered positive responses from fans worldwide.

2. Class is the first-of-its-kind young adult drama series for India ever!

The show all set to stream on Netflix delves into the lives of three scholarship students trying to find a place for themselves in this world. Set in an elite school Hampton International, the series follows their struggles as they try to fit in with the affluent students and forge different dynamics with them. With chaos, mayhem, secrets and a barrage of emotions taking over the lives, the series sure will be a roller-coaster ride that the Indian audiences will witness for the first time ever!

3. An award-winning Indian filmmaker is backing this project

Award-winning film director and screenwriter, Aashim Ahluwalia is the name that’s helming ‘Class’. The filmmaker who broke into the scene as a director in 2005 received much acclaim after the world premiere of his feature-length documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival and its European premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. The filmmaker won a National award for Best First Non-Feature Film. In addition to this, he also won India’s National Film Award - Special Jury Award and Best Production Design for his narrative feature film. Coming from such a sought-after filmmaker, Class is sure to be a class apart!

4. Beautiful background scores and Indie hip-hop music

The background songs and music have played a significant element in weaving the spine-chilling thriller narrative. The hip-hop influence in the entire series will strike a chord with the young crowd capturing the hustle in their daily lives.

5. Fresh new faces and young talent are at the centre of this series

The cast of the series comprises a young bunch of talent that is fresh, new and dynamic. From rising star Gurfateh Pirzada who was last seen in Netflix’s Guilty to popular model, singer to upcoming actor Anjali Sivraman, Piyush Khati of Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction fame and other heavy hitters such as Zeyn Shaw, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Naina Bhan, poet and well-known thespian Chintan Rachchh, musician Moses Koul, Cwaayal Singh and Madhyama Segal.

