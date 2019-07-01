Elizabeth Banks Makes Sure Not to Sexualise Charlie's Angels, Says Women Use Brains & Wit in Film
The trailer of Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angels' reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the three angels created much noise on the social media.
The trailer of Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angels' reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the three angels created much noise on the social media.
The trailer of Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels reboot, co-starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the three angels, created much noise on the social media. Its action-packed sequences, coupled with the glam of the three actresses turned many eyeballs towards it.
Talking to Collider Banks said that she made sure to not overly sexualise her upcoming directorial. The 42-year-old actor-director, who plays Bosley in the much-anticipated film, said she wanted to make her actors feel "awesome and comfortable" on the sets.
"We don't really (sexualise). We play with that trope and then we dismiss it pretty early on in the movie. The women in this film use their brains and their wits. We had a mantra which was we are going to fight smarter, not harder. That was how we approached most of the action sequences in the movie," Banks told the publication.
"The women in the film, for instance, I had another mantra on set which was everybody gets to wear what they feel awesome and comfortable wearing and what they want to strut around in this movie. Whatever makes her feel best coming to set. That was the attitude we had about how we shot the film," she added.
She said her version of the movie is more about women working together. "There's not a big romance particularly in the movie - we have a little romance in the movie. But the movie is really about the women working together and solving a crime story and helping Naomi Scott's character take down a big corporation," Banks said.
In Banks’ gallant vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.
Also, Noah Centineo comes as a surprise "handsome nerd" at the end of the trailer of Charlie's Angels. The film will hit theaters in November this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' Screening Resumes in Kanpur Following Protests by Fringe Groups
- Borderline Sexual Content Common on TikTok And Likee Could Soon Make Its Way to Your WhatsApp
- Former Residence of Maharaja of Jaipur Set to Be Open For Public Soon
- WATCH | You Guys Wanted Rishabh Pant! - Rohit's Hilarious Response Leaves Media in Splits
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s