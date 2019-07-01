Elizabeth Banks Makes Sure Not to Sexualise Charlie's Angels, Says Women Use Brains & Wit in Film

The trailer of Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels reboot, co-starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the three angels, created much noise on the social media. Its action-packed sequences, coupled with the glam of the three actresses turned many eyeballs towards it.

Talking to Collider Banks said that she made sure to not overly sexualise her upcoming directorial. The 42-year-old actor-director, who plays Bosley in the much-anticipated film, said she wanted to make her actors feel "awesome and comfortable" on the sets.

"We don't really (sexualise). We play with that trope and then we dismiss it pretty early on in the movie. The women in this film use their brains and their wits. We had a mantra which was we are going to fight smarter, not harder. That was how we approached most of the action sequences in the movie," Banks told the publication.

"The women in the film, for instance, I had another mantra on set which was everybody gets to wear what they feel awesome and comfortable wearing and what they want to strut around in this movie. Whatever makes her feel best coming to set. That was the attitude we had about how we shot the film," she added.

She said her version of the movie is more about women working together. "There's not a big romance particularly in the movie - we have a little romance in the movie. But the movie is really about the women working together and solving a crime story and helping Naomi Scott's character take down a big corporation," Banks said.

In Banks’ gallant vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

Also, Noah Centineo comes as a surprise "handsome nerd" at the end of the trailer of Charlie's Angels. The film will hit theaters in November this year.

