Elizabeth Banks Owns up to Charlie's Angels 'Flop' Status at Box Office
The director of Charlie's Angels 2019, Elizabeth Banks did not let weak box office numbers dampen her spirit. In a recent tweet, she addressed the film being a 'flop'.
Actress, writer and director of Charlie's Angels, starring Kristen Stewart, Ella Ballinska and Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks recently took to Twitter to react about her film being a 'flop'. The new Charlie's Angels reboot, which has also been written by Banks, saw a weak opening at the box-office in comparison to its competitor, Matt Damon and Christian Bale starrer Ford Vs Ferrari. Charlie's Angels opened to a $8.6 million (Rs 16.71 crore) whereas the latter opened at $31 million in the opening weekend.
According to Banks' tweet, the director is not letting the box office numbers dampen her spirit. "Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world," she wrote.
Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world.
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 18, 2019
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Elizabeth Banks had talked about the new and improved Charlie's Angels and why so much attention was given to detail for the action sequences. "I had a mantra while making Charlie's Angels; the women always needed to fight smarter and not harder. They don't come into a situation wanting to fight but actually using different strategies to avoid fighting. Then, when violence attacks, they are of course capable and ready with a response," Banks shared.
Charlie's Angels has been made at a budget of USD 50 million and has grossed $27 million worldwide so far.
